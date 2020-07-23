Japanese wearing face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto. Thousands of tourists flocked to the ancient capital as the country's domestic tourism campaign started, despite concerns about record new Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA-EFEJapanese wearing face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto. Thousands of tourists flocked to the ancient capital as the country's domestic tourism campaign started, despite concerns about record new Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japanese wearing face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto. Thousands of tourists flocked to the ancient capital as the country's domestic tourism campaign started, despite concerns about record new Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan reports record number of coronavirus cases at start of four-day weekend

  • There were 830 new Covid-19 infections reported on Thursday, as Japanese set out on trips subsidised through the ‘Go To Travel’ campaign
  • Tokyo, which saw 366 new cases, was excluded from the travel subsidy, with Governor Yuriko Koike advising against non-essential travel
Kyodo
Updated: 9:41pm, 23 Jul, 2020

