South Korean businesspeople seen at the airport in Incheon on July 23, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: traveller to South Korea may have caught Covid-19 during Singapore transit
- The man flew from New Zealand to South Korea via Singapore and tested positive after landing
- Meanwhile in Vietnam, authorities have evacuated 80,000 tourists from Da Nang after it identified an outbreak in the central city
Coronavirus pandemic
