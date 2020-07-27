South Korean businesspeople seen at the airport in Incheon on July 23, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFESouth Korean businesspeople seen at the airport in Incheon on July 23, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean businesspeople seen at the airport in Incheon on July 23, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: traveller to South Korea may have caught Covid-19 during Singapore transit

  • The man flew from New Zealand to South Korea via Singapore and tested positive after landing
  • Meanwhile in Vietnam, authorities have evacuated 80,000 tourists from Da Nang after it identified an outbreak in the central city
Updated: 12:43pm, 27 Jul, 2020

