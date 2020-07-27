North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with leading commanding officers. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un celebrates anniversary of Korean war armistice by handing out pistols to generals
- Millions of people were killed during the three-year conflict, which began when the communist North invaded the US-backed South
- Hostilities ended on July 27, 1953 with a ceasefire that has never been replaced by a peace treaty
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with leading commanding officers. Photo: AFP