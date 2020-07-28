The statues are located at the Korea Botanical Garden in Pyeongchang. Photo: Korea Botanical Garden via AP
Comfort women statues: If that’s Abe, it’s ‘unforgivable’, Japan warns South Korea
- A new display in South Korea features a girl representing wartime victims of sexual slavery, and a kneeling man that appears to look like Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe
- The statues have sparked an angry response from Japan, which has warned its neighbour of diplomatic consequences
