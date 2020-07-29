Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: dpa
Japan and China discuss lifting travel ban, Tokyo raises concerns about ‘incursions’ near disputed islands
- Japanese defence minister reiterated objections to Chinese vessels entering waters around the Senkaku islands, which China calls the Diaoyus
- The US has meanwhile offered to help monitor activities of Chinese ships around the uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: dpa