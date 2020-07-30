South Korea alleged Japan’s moves “constitute a politically motivated, disguised restriction on trade” that disrupted global value chains for Korean manufacturers like Samsung Electronics. Photo: Bloomberg
WTO agrees to mediate electronics dispute between Japan and South Korea
- Organisation will ask experts to determine if Japan violated WTO rules when it imposed restrictions on chemicals used in the production of items like TV screens
- Japan says South Korea’s decision to pursue the matter at the WTO instead of resolving it through diplomatic channels is ‘regrettable’
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
