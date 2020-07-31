The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: ShutterstockThe sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: Shutterstock
The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  East Asia

EU’s first cyber sanctions hit groups including Chinese spies, North Korean firm

  • Two Chinese nationals were accused of involvement in ‘Operation Cloud Hopper’, which spied on cloud services providers in six continents
  • North Korean firm Chosun Expo backed cyberattacks including WannaCry, and cyber robberies of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi banks
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:57am, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: ShutterstockThe sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: Shutterstock
The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE