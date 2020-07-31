The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes, the EU says. Photo: Shutterstock
EU’s first cyber sanctions hit groups including Chinese spies, North Korean firm
- Two Chinese nationals were accused of involvement in ‘Operation Cloud Hopper’, which spied on cloud services providers in six continents
- North Korean firm Chosun Expo backed cyberattacks including WannaCry, and cyber robberies of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi banks
