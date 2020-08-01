South Korean banknotes damaged after being heated up in a microwave. Photo: Bank of Korea via AP
Spike in damaged cash after South Koreans put money in ovens to rid it of coronavirus
- The Bank of Korea said a total of 2.69 trillion won (US$2.25 trillion) worth of damaged notes and coins were destroyed in the first half of 2020
- A person surnamed Um wanted to redeem at least 35.5 million won (US$30,000) in notes damaged after he had put them in the washing machine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
South Korean banknotes damaged after being heated up in a microwave. Photo: Bank of Korea via AP