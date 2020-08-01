People watch a news broadcast of Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, at a railway station in Seoul in March. Photo: EPAPeople watch a news broadcast of Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, at a railway station in Seoul in March. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: South Korea arrests Shincheonji church leader for stalling virus containment efforts

  • Lee Man-hee, 88, is accused of embezzlement and ordering church officials to hide followers’ identities, hampering contact tracing by health authorities
  • The secretive religious sect was a hotbed of Covid-19 infection during the early stages of South Korea’s outbreak back in February
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 11:32am, 1 Aug, 2020

People watch a news broadcast of Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, at a railway station in Seoul in March. Photo: EPAPeople watch a news broadcast of Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, at a railway station in Seoul in March. Photo: EPA
