Nagasaki atomic bombing survivor Terumi Tanaka. Photo: Reuters
Japanese man who miraculously survived Nagasaki atomic bomb fights on for disarmament
- For nearly 50 years, 88-year-old Terumi Tanaka, who served as head of the ‘Hidankyo’ victims’ group, has been speaking out for nuclear disarmament
- Corpses and burn victims with flesh peeling off their bones littered the ground three days after the 4,536kg bomb exploded over the city
