North Korea successfully test-fired a ‘new-type’ of submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea ‘probably’ has miniature nuclear warheads, UN report finds
- According to the confidential report, Pyongyang’s past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturised nuclear devices
- Kim Jong-un said last week there would be no more war as the country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety despite outside military threats
