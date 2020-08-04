North Korea successfully test-fired a ‘new-type’ of submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFPNorth Korea successfully test-fired a ‘new-type’ of submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea ‘probably’ has miniature nuclear warheads, UN report finds

  • According to the confidential report, Pyongyang’s past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturised nuclear devices
  • Kim Jong-un said last week there would be no more war as the country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety despite outside military threats
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Updated: 10:10am, 4 Aug, 2020

