People pray in Hiroshima on August 5, 2020, a day before the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on the Japanese city during World War II. Photo: Kyodo
Japan marks 75th anniversary of WWII Hiroshima atomic bomb attack

  • Survivors and relatives will attend main event the city, but the public will be kept away due to the threat of coronavirus
  • Hiroshima’s mayor and a representative of bereaved families will deliver remarks in front of a cenotaph inscribed with the names of victims on Thursday
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:54am, 6 Aug, 2020

