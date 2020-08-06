People pray in Hiroshima on August 5, 2020, a day before the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on the Japanese city during World War II. Photo: Kyodo
Japan marks 75th anniversary of WWII Hiroshima atomic bomb attack
- Survivors and relatives will attend main event the city, but the public will be kept away due to the threat of coronavirus
- Hiroshima’s mayor and a representative of bereaved families will deliver remarks in front of a cenotaph inscribed with the names of victims on Thursday
