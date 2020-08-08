Passengers wait to get on a shinkansen bullet train at JR Tokyo Station on Saturday, as fewer people head to their hometowns over the summer holiday period. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan’s Bon summer holiday season off to a quiet start as people stay home
- Japanese have been urged to avoid travelling to their hometowns to see their families, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
- Japan’s prefectural governors have asked the government to increase grants, which now total US$28 billion, to fund measures to fight the virus
