People offer silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Threat of nuclear conflict hangs over 75th anniversary of Nagasaki attack

  • Nagasaki was flattened in an atomic inferno on August 9, 1945 – three days after Hiroshima – twin nuclear attacks that rang in the nuclear age
  • Remembrance ceremonies come as worries linger over the nuclear threat from North Korea, tensions between the US and China
Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:04pm, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People offer silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE