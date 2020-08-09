People offer silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
Threat of nuclear conflict hangs over 75th anniversary of Nagasaki attack
- Nagasaki was flattened in an atomic inferno on August 9, 1945 – three days after Hiroshima – twin nuclear attacks that rang in the nuclear age
- Remembrance ceremonies come as worries linger over the nuclear threat from North Korea, tensions between the US and China
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
