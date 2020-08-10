Volunteers clean up oil from the MV Wakashio washing up on a beach in Mauritius. Photo: EPA
Japanese ship leaking tonnes of oil into Indian Ocean after running aground near Mauritius
- The MV Wakashio was en route from China to Brazil when it ran aground on a coral reef near a protected lagoon late last month
- Cracks in the hull were detected a few days ago. Now one-quarter of the oil on board has escaped, threatening ecological disaster
Topic | Japan
Volunteers clean up oil from the MV Wakashio washing up on a beach in Mauritius. Photo: EPA