Mauritius oil spill: human hair, leaves used to make booms to stem slick from Japanese ship
- Mauritius has warned of a ‘worst-case scenario’ if the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio breaks up and more oil leaks into the Indian Ocean
- Anxious Mauritians are making booms out of sugar cane leaves, plastic bottles and donated hair, which absorbs oil
