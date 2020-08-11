Vietnam will receive six new Japanese-made patrol ships to boost its maritime rescue operations and maritime law enforcement. Photo: SCMP
Japan signs deal to provide Vietnam with six patrol ships amid South China Sea tensions
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency signed the US$345 million loan agreement to provide the Vietnam Coast Guard with new patrol vessels
- This comes as China steps up its claims in the disputed sea and neighbouring countries toughen their stance against Beijing
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnam will receive six new Japanese-made patrol ships to boost its maritime rescue operations and maritime law enforcement. Photo: SCMP