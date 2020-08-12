Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. Photo: AFP
As anniversary of Japan’s WWII surrender nears, legacy of conflict shapes ties with China and South Korea

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has adopted a less apologetic stance and wants to revise a post-war, pacifist constitution
  • Many Koreans resent Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule, while China has bitter memories of Japan’s invasion and occupation
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Aug, 2020

