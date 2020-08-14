Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka, Cape Verde’s new Olympics ambassadors. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese honeymooners stranded in Cape Verde islands become unlikely Olympics ambassadors

  • The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when they became stranded for five months in the archipelago off the coast of Africa
  • But Cape Verde’s Olympics officials were so intrigued by the ties the couple had built with locals that they decided to make them part of the team
Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka, Cape Verde’s new Olympics ambassadors. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE