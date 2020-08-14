A woman wearing a face mask walks near a screen advising precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: South Korea reports new spike amid ‘worrisome’ trend of local transmissions
- South Korea reported between 20 and 40 daily cases earlier this month but that increased to more than 50 this week before soaring to 103 on Friday
- Meanwhile, North Korea lifted a lockdown in Kaesong, near the border with South Korea, where thousands of people had been quarantined for weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman wearing a face mask walks near a screen advising precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP