A woman wearing a face mask walks near a screen advising precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: South Korea reports new spike amid ‘worrisome’ trend of local transmissions

  • South Korea reported between 20 and 40 daily cases earlier this month but that increased to more than 50 this week before soaring to 103 on Friday
  • Meanwhile, North Korea lifted a lockdown in Kaesong, near the border with South Korea, where thousands of people had been quarantined for weeks
Park Chan-kyong and Associated Press

Updated: 12:24pm, 14 Aug, 2020

