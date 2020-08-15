Abe pledged last year ‘never again to repeat the devastation of war’. Photo: dpa
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sends offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine on WW2 anniversary

  • Abe has not gone to Yasukuni in person since a December 2013 visit that outraged China and South Korea
  • The shrine honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal, as well as war dead
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:19am, 15 Aug, 2020

