Pedestrians cross a road in Tokyo. The Japanese economy contracted at a record pace between April and June as Covid-19 restrictions curbed consumer spending. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s second quarter GDP shrinks record 27.8 per cent as coronavirus hits economy

  • Japan saw its sharpest second quarter contraction on record as economic activity slowed during the Covid-19 state of emergency
  • The speed of the recovery will partly depend on how quickly an uptick in cases can be contained, and if restrictions will be reintroduced
Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:01pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians cross a road in Tokyo. The Japanese economy contracted at a record pace between April and June as Covid-19 restrictions curbed consumer spending. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE