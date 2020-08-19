South Korea is working to prevent a mass outbreak stemming from a church cluster in Seoul. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus latest: South Korea fears mass outbreak as church cluster grows; Thailand mulls extending state of emergency
- The country has reported 297 new infections, of which at least 140 were from the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul
- Meanwhile, New Zealand has sent more troops to protect its borders, while Thailand is looking to guard its streak of 86 days without local transmission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
