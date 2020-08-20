“All street rallies of 10 people or more will be totally prohibited in Seoul from Friday until August 30,” the Seoul government said in a statement.

South Korea sees biggest coronavirus outbreak in five months with cases linked to church protest

banned gatherings Thursday’s move represented a step forward after the country on Tuesdayat churches in Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi Province.

The government also shut down 12 “high-risk” facilities, including bars, karaoke parlours and buffet restaurants. The distancing measures imposed on Tuesday, which limit indoor gatherings to 50 and outdoor ones to 100, will continue in the Seoul metropolitan area.

“Pre-emptive measures are required in Seoul as the risks of the virus spreading widely are high due to its dense population and large number of commuters,” the local government said.

church-linked infections Meanwhile,continue unabated, raising questions over the justification of easing distancing at churches late last month.

As the country appeared to put the virus under control, health authorities yielded to pressure from churches to allow gatherings for Bible study and social events.

The health minister this week admitted the decision had likely contributed to what may become a new mass outbreak.

A woman walks past members of conservative civic groups taking part in an anti-government protest in Seoul on August 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters

“Two weeks after this easing, clusters of infection began to appear at churches. In hindsight, we would have been better to keep up the distancing,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said. “At the time, there were very strong requests from churches to allow such gatherings.”

Sarang Jeil Church At the centre of the new outbreak is the controversialin northern Seoul, which had 676 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Infections linked to the church have also been found at least 11 other locations nationwide.

Authorities have tested 3,263 members of the congregation and are tracing hundreds more, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said.

Officials are also tracking down thousands of people who attended an anti-government protest staged by Sarang Jeil last week, which widened the outbreak.

Millions of Indians have been left jobless as Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread

India reports 69,000 new cases as it ramps up testing

India counted another record high of new coronavirus infections on Thursday as it ramped up testing to more than 900,000 a day.

The 69,652 new cases pushed India’s total past 2.8 million, of which 2 million have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

The country also recorded 977 coronavirus fatalities, raising the death toll to 53,866.

India has conducted 3 million tests for the virus, but experts have urged increasing its testing capacity greatly, given India has the world’s second-highest population of 1.4 billion people.

It has the third-most cases in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63 per cent of total fatalities and 54.6 per cent of the caseload. Western Maharashtra state and three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit regions.

A health care worker conducts a coronavirus test on a patient in Bonbeach, Melbourne, on August 20, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE

Australia’s Victoria state records 240 new cases

Australia ’s second-most populous state of Victoria, the country’s Covid-19 hotspot, on Thursday reported a small daily increase in new infections with 240 cases over the past 24 hours.

hard lockdown The figures will buoy optimism that aof the state capital Melbourne is containing the spread of the coronavirus, which had threatened to spill across the rest of the country.

Victoria reported 216 cases a day earlier, the lowest one-day rise in five weeks.

A flare-up in infections in the state forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a nightly curfew in Melbourne and shut large parts of the state’s economy.

Australia has recorded just over 24,000 Covid-19 infections, while the death toll rose to 462 after 12 people in Victoria died from the virus.

