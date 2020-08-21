The Japanese museum is dedicated to the legend of the ninja – the covert martial arts masters who were famous for secrecy and stealth. Photo: AFP
Thieves raid Japan ninja museum in dead of night, vanish with safe containing US$9,500
- The culprits forced their way into the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum office with a crowbar
- The 150kg safe, which was stolen in the early hours of Monday, contained takings from around 1,100 people
Topic | Japan
The Japanese museum is dedicated to the legend of the ninja – the covert martial arts masters who were famous for secrecy and stealth. Photo: AFP