A health worker sprays disinfectant on the street near the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: South Korea’s Moon says churches breaking rules must be punished; Japan cases ‘reaching peak’
- The president’s comments come as Sarang Jeil church, the epicentre of the new wave of infections, has refused to cooperate with health authorities
- Meanwhile, a Japanese official says the current wave is reaching its peak, while Australia’s cases drop to five-week low
