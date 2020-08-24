A Seoul medical worker guides patients through a Covid-19 testing facility. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus latest: South Korea warns of ‘massive’ risk; Australian hotspot’s new cases decline

  • South Korean authorities say ‘nationwide outbreak’ possible as cases spread beyond Seoul and Busan
  • Meanwhile, Australian state of Victoria on Monday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in seven weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:44am, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Seoul medical worker guides patients through a Covid-19 testing facility. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE