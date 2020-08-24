Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at hospital in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe returns to hospital as concerns grow about his health
- Speculation about Abe’s health coincided with him on Monday setting a record for the longest consecutive term in office by a Japanese prime minister
- His public support has nonetheless been battered by his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic
