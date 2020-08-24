Japan trails behind many nations in digital competitiveness. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Japan moves to fix its low-tech computer systems as coronavirus forces digital shift

  • Economists say old-school systems are affecting competitiveness in a nation where faxes and handwritten forms are still the norm
  • While the government wants to promote digital services, physical stamps required for most official documents are still preventing people from going paperless
Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:37pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan trails behind many nations in digital competitiveness. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE