A health care worker carries out disinfection on a street in Goyang, which is part of the Seoul metropolitan area. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea shuts schools, braces for health care workers’ strike
- Over the past two weeks, 150 students and 43 teaching and faculty staff have tested positive in and around Seoul
- South Korea reported 280 new infections on Tuesday and there are growing concerns about the increased number of untraced cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health care worker carries out disinfection on a street in Goyang, which is part of the Seoul metropolitan area. Photo: AP