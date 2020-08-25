A health care worker carries out disinfection on a street in Goyang, which is part of the Seoul metropolitan area. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea shuts schools, braces for health care workers’ strike

  • Over the past two weeks, 150 students and 43 teaching and faculty staff have tested positive in and around Seoul
  • South Korea reported 280 new infections on Tuesday and there are growing concerns about the increased number of untraced cases
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:58pm, 25 Aug, 2020

