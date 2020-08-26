A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio which ran aground off Mauritius. Oil which leaked from the ship can potentially kill the mangrove forests on the island. Photo: Reuters
Oil from Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius could kill mangrove forests
- More than 1,000 tonnes of oil leaked from the bulk carrier MV Wakashio into the pristine Indian Ocean waters off the tourist island of Mauritius
- Japan dispatched a disaster relief team to the country, which found that coral reefs were damaged but oil could suffocate and kill mangroves
Topic | Japan
