A South Korean doctor protests against the government's medical policies in front of Seoul National University Hospital. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: South Korea orders striking doctors back to work as new cases surge
- The walkouts on Wednesday forced South Korea’s five major general hospitals to limit their hours and delay scheduled surgeries
- South Korea is battling one of its worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, with 320 new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday
Coronavirus pandemic
