A South Korean doctor protests against the government's medical policies in front of Seoul National University Hospital. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea orders striking doctors back to work as new cases surge

  • The walkouts on Wednesday forced South Korea’s five major general hospitals to limit their hours and delay scheduled surgeries
  • South Korea is battling one of its worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, with 320 new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:14pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A South Korean doctor protests against the government's medical policies in front of Seoul National University Hospital. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE