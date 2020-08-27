A medical worker and test subjects at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea records most new cases since March, raising the prospect of tighter restrictions
- South Korea, once regarded as a success story in containing the virus, has recorded almost 4,000 new cases in the past two weeks
- Parliament was shut down on Thursday and a group of lawmakers were in self-quarantine after a photographer tested positive
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
