Coronavirus: South Korea records most new cases since March, raising the prospect of tighter restrictions

  • South Korea, once regarded as a success story in containing the virus, has recorded almost 4,000 new cases in the past two weeks
  • Parliament was shut down on Thursday and a group of lawmakers were in self-quarantine after a photographer tested positive

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 11:44am, 27 Aug, 2020

