Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: TNS
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meets US Space Force chief to affirm closer defence ties
- Abe had not met any high-ranking foreign officials since late February as his duties have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and his own health concerns
- Japan’s Space Operations Squadron was established in May and has been tasked with monitoring threats to satellites such as space debris and meteorites
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: TNS