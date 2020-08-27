Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: TNS
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meets US Space Force chief to affirm closer defence ties

  • Abe had not met any high-ranking foreign officials since late February as his duties have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and his own health concerns
  • Japan’s Space Operations Squadron was established in May and has been tasked with monitoring threats to satellites such as space debris and meteorites

Kyodo
Updated: 4:18pm, 27 Aug, 2020

