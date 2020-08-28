Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan’s Shinzo Abe to serve out term as ruling party leader, aide says amid questions over PM’s health
- Prime minister expected to give first full news conference since June to discuss coronavirus policy as well as his condition
- Abe, 65, has visited Keio University Hospital twice in two weeks, reportedly to undergo treatment for chronic illness
