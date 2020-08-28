A medical worker measures his own body temperature at a makeshift clinic in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea tightens restrictions, affecting thousands of cram schools and restaurants
- Seoul will be subject to a partial lockdown for eight days from Sunday, although the latest measures stop short of the most stringent level three restrictions
- Experts warn the country could possibly record daily increases of 800 or even 2,000 as early as next week if the viral spread cannot be contained
