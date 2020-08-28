A medical worker measures his own body temperature at a makeshift clinic in Seoul. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea tightens restrictions, affecting thousands of cram schools and restaurants

  • Seoul will be subject to a partial lockdown for eight days from Sunday, although the latest measures stop short of the most stringent level three restrictions
  • Experts warn the country could possibly record daily increases of 800 or even 2,000 as early as next week if the viral spread cannot be contained

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 3:48pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker measures his own body temperature at a makeshift clinic in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE