Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing his resignation on Friday after seven years and eight months in office. Photo: DPA
What is ulcerative colitis, Shinzo Abe’s medical complaint that caused him to resign as Japan’s PM?
- Abe is understood to have had the complaint from a very young age, though his symptoms have worsened considerably in recent months
- The condition affects the large intestine and rectum, causing diarrhoea – often with blood or pus – abdominal pain, cramping, rectal pain and bleeding
