For the next week, franchise cafes will only be allowed to offer takeaway to patrons. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Seoul enforces rules on dining, shuts gyms to control South Korea outbreak
- For a week, on-site dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the Seoul area will be banned after 9pm
- Coffee shops, some of which have been identified as hotspots, are restricted to takeaway and delivery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
