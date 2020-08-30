For the next week, franchise cafes will only be allowed to offer takeaway to patrons. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Seoul enforces rules on dining, shuts gyms to control South Korea outbreak

  • For a week, on-site dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the Seoul area will be banned after 9pm
  • Coffee shops, some of which have been identified as hotspots, are restricted to takeaway and delivery

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:57am, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
For the next week, franchise cafes will only be allowed to offer takeaway to patrons. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE