Recovered Covid-19 patients donate blood plasma in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

Rise in untraced coronavirus cases keep South Korea on edge

  • The 235 new cases reported on Tuesday brought the country’s total to 20,182 as officials warned about an increase in untraceable transmissions
  • The government unveiled plans to increase spending aggressively for the next few years after the country’s economy shrank in the last quarter

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 1:28pm, 1 Sep, 2020

