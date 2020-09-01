Recovered Covid-19 patients donate blood plasma in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rise in untraced coronavirus cases keep South Korea on edge
- The 235 new cases reported on Tuesday brought the country’s total to 20,182 as officials warned about an increase in untraceable transmissions
- The government unveiled plans to increase spending aggressively for the next few years after the country’s economy shrank in the last quarter
