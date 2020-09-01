Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong. Photo: Reuters
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong charged with stock manipulation in 2015 merger deal
- Prosecutors said Lee committed breach of trust and other offences when two Samsung units merged in 2015, which gave him greater control of the group
- Lee is already separately being retried on charges of bribery in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down former president Park
Topic | South Korea
Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong. Photo: Reuters