The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan. Photo: MarineTraffic.com
Typhoon Maysak: cargo ship with dozens of crew and almost 6,000 cattle feared capsized near Japan
- Japan’s coastguard rescued one person, a Filipino crew member, who said the ship’s engine failed before it was hit by a wave and capsized
- With winds blowing up to 126km/h, Typhoon Maysak was offshore east of the city of Sokcho on Thursday morning and heading towards North Korea
