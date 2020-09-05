A Nasa satellite image shows Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan's southern regions, on the heels of an earlier typhoon. Photo: APA Nasa satellite image shows Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan's southern regions, on the heels of an earlier typhoon. Photo: AP
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Haishen, second storm in a week

  • Haishen, or “sea god” in Chinese, could see winds of over 300km/h as it hits the southern Okinawa islands before heading towards the Korean peninsula
  • Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens, while a cargo ship carrying thousands of cattle capsized

Kyodo
Updated: 10:30am, 5 Sep, 2020

A Nasa satellite image shows Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan's southern regions, on the heels of an earlier typhoon. Photo: APA Nasa satellite image shows Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan's southern regions, on the heels of an earlier typhoon. Photo: AP
