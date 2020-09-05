Police tackle protesters in Melbourne during a rally protesting against the state's strict lockdown laws. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: India passes 4 million cases; Melbourne anti-lockdown protest turns violent
- India has the world’s fastest growing number of Covid-19 infections, adding a million new cases in 13 days, while South Korea’s cases continue to drop
- Hundreds attended a protest against lockdown measures in Melbourne, as Australia’s Victoria state reported 11 more deaths
