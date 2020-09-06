North Korea leader Kim Jong-un talks to officials as he visits a damaged area in the South Hamgyong province, North Korea. Photo: APNorth Korea leader Kim Jong-un talks to officials as he visits a damaged area in the South Hamgyong province, North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korean officials face punishment as Kim Jong-un visits typhoon-hit area

  • North Korean leader toured coastal areas hit by Typhoon Maysak, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort
  • Dozens of casualties’ reported by North Korean newspaper after typhoon

Updated: 1:01pm, 6 Sep, 2020

