Haishen was located about 100km south-southwest of Makurazaki city, packing gusts up to 216km/h. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Haishen unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan
- Weather agency urged peoples to exercise ‘most serious caution’ for possible record rain, violent winds, high waves and surging tides
- As the storm passed over several remote islands earlier on Sunday, strong winds bent palm trees and sheets of rain lashed the area
