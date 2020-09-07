High waves are seen in Busan, South Korea, as Typhoon Haishen approaches the Korean peninsula after hitting Japan. Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Haishen approaches South Korea after battering southern Japan
- The typhoon left over 470,000 without electricity, caused dozens of injuries and disrupted transport on Japan’s southern Kyushu island
- It is the second powerful storm in a week after Typhoon Maysak. The search for the crew of cattle ship which capsized remains suspended
