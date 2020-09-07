Yusaku Maezawa, seen here in 2018, said the millions he lost during stock trades could have been given out to people. Photo: Reuters
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa ‘regrets’ losing US$41 million in volatile stock markets
- The entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo last year, said he failed to master short-term trading amid pandemic-driven market swings
- He is known for publicity stunts such as seeking a girlfriend to travel to the moon on Elon Musk’s rocket in 2023 and giving away cash to Twitter followers
Topic | Japan
Yusaku Maezawa, seen here in 2018, said the millions he lost during stock trades could have been given out to people. Photo: Reuters