Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa ‘regrets’ losing US$41 million in volatile stock markets

  • The entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo last year, said he failed to master short-term trading amid pandemic-driven market swings
  • He is known for publicity stunts such as seeking a girlfriend to travel to the moon on Elon Musk’s rocket in 2023 and giving away cash to Twitter followers

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Yusaku Maezawa, seen here in 2018, said the millions he lost during stock trades could have been given out to people. Photo: Reuters
