Workers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: ReutersWorkers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: Reuters
Workers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s economy sees worst post-WWII contraction, shrinking 28.1 per cent in second quarter

  • The world’s third-largest economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with capital expenditure falling 4.7 per cent
  • The data will put Shinzo Abe’s replacement as prime minister under pressure to take bolder economic support measures and avert a steeper recession

Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: ReutersWorkers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: Reuters
Workers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE