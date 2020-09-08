Workers wearing protective face masks are seen along the assembly line at a factory in Gunma Prefecture. Japan’s second quarter economic contraction was worse than expected. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s economy sees worst post-WWII contraction, shrinking 28.1 per cent in second quarter
- The world’s third-largest economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with capital expenditure falling 4.7 per cent
- The data will put Shinzo Abe’s replacement as prime minister under pressure to take bolder economic support measures and avert a steeper recession
