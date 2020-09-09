Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party on recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas. Photo: ReutersKim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party on recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas. Photo: Reuters
North Korea celebrates 72nd anniversary, as coronavirus, typhoons hit economy

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he will reconsider year-end projects after typhoons Maysak, Bavi and Haishen battered the country
  • Talks with the US over denuclearisation and sanctions are at a standstill, while closing borders with China and Russia due to Covid-19 has stifled trade

Kyodo and Reuters

Updated: 11:14am, 9 Sep, 2020

