Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party on recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas. Photo: Reuters
North Korea celebrates 72nd anniversary, as coronavirus, typhoons hit economy
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he will reconsider year-end projects after typhoons Maysak, Bavi and Haishen battered the country
- Talks with the US over denuclearisation and sanctions are at a standstill, while closing borders with China and Russia due to Covid-19 has stifled trade
