US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the Hanoi summit in 2019. Photo: AFP
Book reveals how North Korea’s Kim wooed Trump with flattery-filled letters
- Bob Woodward’s ‘Rage’ unveils 25 letters the pair exchanged, in which Kim fawns over the US president while they formed a most unusual friendship
- ‘I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force,’ the North Korean leader wrote in a June 2019 missive
Topic | Donald Trump
